US Markets

Brazil's Braskem posts $326 million loss in Q4

March 23, 2023 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemicals producer Braskem BRKM5.SA posted on Thursday a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.71 billion reais ($326.53 million), compared to 530 million reais the previous year, affected by lower demand and shrinking margins.

The firm said the weak results were attributed mainly to lower petrochemical spreads, which represent the gross profit margin for its products.

Its net revenue came in at 18.99 billion reais, 33% below the same period of 2021.

Several factors contributed to lower demand in the period, Braskem said, including China's "COVID-zero" policy measures and an uncertain outlook in Europe and in the United States.

($1 = 5.2369 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.