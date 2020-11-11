Brazil's Braskem not certain it has earmarked enough money for Alagoas payments

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Braskem BRKM5.SA said on Wednesday it is not 100% certain whether it has earmarked enough money to pay reparations in full in the Brazilian state of Alagoas for damaging an area with one of its mining salt projects.

Braskem said it expects to spend 1 billion reais in payments this year and perhaps a bit more in 2021. It also added it is still negotiating a naphtha contract with Petrobras PETR4.SA and hopes to finalize it before December.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.