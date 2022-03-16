Brazil's Braskem net profit falls 37% in Q4
SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem BRKM5.SA posted on Wednesday a 37% drop in fourth quarter net profit, missing analysts estimates.
The company reported net profit of 530 million reais, against a Refinitiv analysts' consensus estimate of 5.35 billion reais.
