Brazil's Braskem net profit falls 37% in Q4

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem posted on Wednesday a 37% drop in fourth quarter net profit, missing analysts estimates.

The company reported net profit of 530 million reais, against a Refinitiv analysts' consensus estimate of 5.35 billion reais.

