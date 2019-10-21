US Markets

Brazil's Braskem considers sale of up to $3 bln in bonds -report

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA is considering the sale of up to $3 billion in bonds, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

Citing sources, the paper said Braskem has met with investors in recent weeks and could consider the sale of bonds.

The company has already requested its shares be relisted on the New York Stock Exchange and last week delivered F-20 forms referring to 2018 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Braskem did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Most Popular