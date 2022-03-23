Brazil's Braskem considers partnerships for 'green plastic', has not committed to transaction -filing

Includes Braskem securities filing

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA BRKM5.SAsaid on Wednesday it will consider partnerships to reach 1 million tonnes in producing capacity of its biopolymers division by 2030.

Responding to media reports saying the company hired Citigroup to manage a spin-off of its "green plastic" unit, Braskem said it constantly revises its portfolio.

But added it has "no commitment or obligation" to any transaction involving the unit, either the sale of a stake or an initial public offering.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico said on Wednesday the division, which produces resins from renewable sources, is seeking to raise around $500 million with an IPO or other transaction, and added the so-called "green plastic" division would be valued at around $2 billion.

Citigroup declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.