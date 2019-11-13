US Markets

Brazil`s Bradesco to spin off digital bank Next by March 2020

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil's second largest private sector lender Banco Bradesco SA will spin off its digital bank 'Next' by March 2020, chief executive Octavio de Lazari told analysts on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's second largest private sector lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA will spin off its digital bank 'Next' by March 2020, chief executive Octavio de Lazari told analysts on Wednesday.

Bradesco's move come as digital banks in Brazil are rapidly gaining clients and being priced at higher valuations than traditional banks. Next is expected to reach 2 million clients by the end of this year, according to Bradesco.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular