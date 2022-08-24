Brazil's Bradesco to form new asset manager along with Banco BV

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA said on Wednesday it has agreed on a partnership with Banco BV to create an independent asset management firm.

Bradesco said in a securities filing it will buy 51% of BV's broker BV DTVM, which has 41 billion reais ($8.03 billion) under management, as part of the deal. It did not provide further details on the transaction value.

($1 = 5.1079 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

