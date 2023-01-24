Brazil's Bradesco to file international lawsuit against retailer Americanas

Adds more details, quotes from source, context

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA will file an international lawsuit against retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA to try to prevent the firm from using more funds from a credit line, a source familiar with the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move comes days after Americanas entered into bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure debts totaling some 43 billion reais ($8.37 billion), after it disclosed so-called inconsistencies in its accounting.

Santander Brasil SANB11.SA and Safra have appealed Americanas' bankruptcy protection, according to two separated sources related to the banks.

Bradesco had planned to do the same, but, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity, it considered its chances of overturning the process low.

"The bank has given up," the source said, adding that Bradesco will now seek a separate legal route in Brazil and another outside the country.

($1 = 5.1402 reais)

