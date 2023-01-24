US Markets

Brazil's Bradesco to file international lawsuit against retailer Americanas

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 24, 2023 — 04:41 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds more details, quotes from source, context

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA will file an international lawsuit against retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA to try to prevent the firm from using more funds from a credit line, a source familiar with the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move comes days after Americanas entered into bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure debts totaling some 43 billion reais ($8.37 billion), after it disclosed so-called inconsistencies in its accounting.

Santander Brasil SANB11.SA and Safra have appealed Americanas' bankruptcy protection, according to two separated sources related to the banks.

Bradesco had planned to do the same, but, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity, it considered its chances of overturning the process low.

"The bank has given up," the source said, adding that Bradesco will now seek a separate legal route in Brazil and another outside the country.

($1 = 5.1402 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves;)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.