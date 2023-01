SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA will file an international lawsuit against retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA to try to prevent the the firm from using more funds from a credit line, a source familiar with the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

