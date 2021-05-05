US Markets

Brazil's Bradesco to continue reducing branch network

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil's Banco Bradesco will continue to reduce its branch network in 2021, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told journalists on Wednesday, in a restructuring likely to affect between 300 and 400 units.

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco Bradesco will continue to reduce its branch network in 2021, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told journalists on Wednesday, in a restructuring likely to affect between 300 and 400 units.

These branches will be closed or resized. Brazil's second-biggest private lender ended March with 3,312 branches, more than 1,000 units less than a year ago. The new move will help the bank cut operating costs, which are likely to drop at least 5% this year from 2020, he added.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular