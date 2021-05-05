Brazil's Bradesco to continue reducing branch network

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco Bradesco will continue to reduce its branch network in 2021, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told journalists on Wednesday, in a restructuring likely to affect between 300 and 400 units.

These branches will be closed or resized. Brazil's second-biggest private lender ended March with 3,312 branches, more than 1,000 units less than a year ago. The new move will help the bank cut operating costs, which are likely to drop at least 5% this year from 2020, he added.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

