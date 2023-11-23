Brazil's Bradesco taps Noronha as CEO

News & Insights

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Bradesco BBDC4.SA said on Thursday its board of directors has elected Marcelo de Araujo Noronha as the firm's new chief executive.

He replaces Octavio de Lazari Junior, who will be appointed to a position as board member, the company added in a securities filing.

Noronha has been working at Bradesco for two decades and served as executive vice president for the past eight years, the lender said, noting that previous experiences include a tenure as executive at Banco BBVA's Brazilian unit.

Lazari Junior had been serving as Bradesco's CEO since 2018.

