Brazil's Bradesco sets more cautious outlook - presentation

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's second largest lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA set on Thursday a more cautious outlook for its 2020 results, according to a presentation released to journalists.

The bank said it sees its net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, growing below Bradesco's loan book growth. The bank had earlier predicted it would rise in line with lending.

Bradesco also said insurance results and fee income should be under pressure.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.