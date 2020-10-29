US Markets

Brazil's Bradesco sets more cautious outlook - presentation

Brazil's second largest lender Banco Bradesco SA set on Thursday a more cautious outlook for its 2020 results, according to a presentation released to journalists.

The bank said it sees its net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, growing below Bradesco's loan book growth. The bank had earlier predicted it would rise in line with lending.

Bradesco also said insurance results and fee income should be under pressure.

