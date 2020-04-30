US Markets

Brazil's Bradesco sets aside $506 mln for COVID-19 loan losses, profit slides

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's second largest private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA said on Thursday it was setting aside 2.7 billion reais ($506.11 million) to cover expected loan losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, after it posted a first-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates.

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's second largest private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SAsaid on Thursday it was setting aside 2.7 billion reais ($506.11 million) to cover expected loan losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, after it posted a first-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates.

Bradesco posted a recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 3.753 billion reais, down nearly 40% from a year earlier and below an estimate of 5.975 billion reais by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.3348 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Gareth Jones)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular