Brazil's Bradesco sets aside $506 mln for COVID-19 loan losses, profit slides

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's second largest private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SAsaid on Thursday it was setting aside 2.7 billion reais ($506.11 million) to cover expected loan losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, after it posted a first-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates.

Bradesco posted a recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 3.753 billion reais, down nearly 40% from a year earlier and below an estimate of 5.975 billion reais by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.3348 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Gareth Jones)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.