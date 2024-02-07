News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Bradesco sees return to loan growth in 2024

February 07, 2024 — 05:29 am EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Recasts with 2024 guidance

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian private lender Bradesco BBDC4.SAsaid on Wednesday it expects its credit portfolio to grow by between 7% and 11% in 2024, while provisions for bad loans are expected to be up to 39 billion reais ($7.86 billion).

The Osasco-based lender unveiled fresh forecasts for what it called a "transitional year", seeing its loan book growth speeding up after reporting a 1.6% decline in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier.

It also predicted that it would have to set aside between 35 billion reais and 39 billion reais for loans likely to default. In the fourth quarter, it reported 10.52 billion reais in provisions, taking 2023's total to 39.55 billion reais.

Bradesco posted an 80.4% growth in recurring net profit for the fourth quarter, at 2.88 billion reais ($580.25 million). Analysts polled by LSEG expected 4.57 billion reais.

($1 = 4.9634 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

