News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Bradesco sees Q2 still hit by loan-loss provisions, improvement in H2

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 05, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA expects loan-loss provisions to still pressure results in the second quarter but sees an improvement in the second half of 2023, which would allow it to meet its year-end forecasts, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari Junior said on Friday.

Bradesco on Thursday reported a 37.3% dive in its first-quarter net income compared to a year earlier, but landed above analysts' expectations. Provisions for bad loans nearly doubled to 9.517 billion reais ($1.91 billion).

($1 = 4.9956 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.