Brazil's Bradesco sees profit at 2019 levels next year, says CEO

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's second largest lender, Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, is likely to see its profit rebounding to 2019 levels next year, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told journalists on Thursday, if the coronavirus pandemic does not worsen.

Brazil's second largest private-sector lender posted net income of 5.031 billion reais ($894.56 million) on Wednesday, roughly 15% above analysts' consensus estimate according to Refinitiv, but down 23.1% from a year earlier.

"Life will go back to normality, we will continue to be inhabitants of this planet," Lazari said, adding that gains with loans are likely to rise in 2021, while cost will maintain a downward trend.

Bradesco plans to close nearly 400 branches this year and more are expected for 2021, although Lazari said the number is likely to be smaller.

The bank's loan delinquency ratio should reach a peak in the first half of 2021, he said, but Bradesco sees its extraordinary provisions at proper levels to face it.

Despite some optimism for 2021, the bank on Thursday set a more cautious outlook for its 2020 results.

It sees its net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, growing below Bradesco's loan book growth. The bank had earlier predicted it would rise in line with lending.

Bradesco also said insurance results and fee income should be under pressure.

Preferred shares in Bradesco were down 2.8% in morning trading, underperforming Brazil's stock exchange index.

