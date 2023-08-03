News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Bradesco sees fewer loans in 2023, as defaults rise

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 03, 2023 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Recasts with forecasts, adds more details on guidance, earnings

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Bradesco BBDC4.SA on Thursday cut its forecast for the growth of its loan book this year, following an increase in defaults in the second quarter and a drop in profit - though slightly beating analysts' forecasts.

The lender said it now expects its consolidated loan book to grow between 1% and 5% in 2023, down from its previous estimate of an increase of 6.5%-9.5%.

For the period between April-June, Bradesco posted a yearly growth of 1.6% in its loan book, reaching 868.69 billion reais, although it fell 1.2% from the first quarter.

"We have repositioned our credit-granting policy towards lower-risk modalities," Bradesco said in a statement.

The lender's 90-day loan default ratio came in at 5.9%, compared to 5.1% in the previous quarter and 3.5% in the previous year.

Bradesco's recurring net income fell 35.8% from the year-ago period to 4.52 billion reais ($919.07 million), while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected 4.47 billion reais.

($1 = 4.9180 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.