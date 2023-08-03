Brazil's Bradesco sees fewer loans in 2023, as defaults rise

Recasts with forecasts, adds more details on guidance, earnings

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Bradesco BBDC4.SA on Thursday cut its forecast for the growth of its loan book this year, following an increase in defaults in the second quarter and a drop in profit - though slightly beating analysts' forecasts.

The lender said it now expects its consolidated loan book to grow between 1% and 5% in 2023, down from its previous estimate of an increase of 6.5%-9.5%.

For the period between April-June, Bradesco posted a yearly growth of 1.6% in its loan book, reaching 868.69 billion reais, although it fell 1.2% from the first quarter.

"We have repositioned our credit-granting policy towards lower-risk modalities," Bradesco said in a statement.

The lender's 90-day loan default ratio came in at 5.9%, compared to 5.1% in the previous quarter and 3.5% in the previous year.

Bradesco's recurring net income fell 35.8% from the year-ago period to 4.52 billion reais ($919.07 million), while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected 4.47 billion reais.

($1 = 4.9180 reais)

