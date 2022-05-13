Brazil's Bradesco says its subsidiary detected possible leak

May 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco BBDC4.SA said on Friday its subsidiary Banco Bradesco Financiamentos detected an incident which may have allowed unauthorized viewing of financing contracts of around 53,000 clients.

In a securities filing, the bank said the likely exposed data does not put at risk the integrity of access to "transactional systems of these customers."

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

