Brazil's Bradesco says its subsidiary detected possible leak

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco said on Friday its subsidiary Banco Bradesco Financiamentos detected an incident which may have allowed unauthorized viewing of financing contracts of around 53,000 clients.

In a securities filing, the bank said the likely exposed data does not put at risk the integrity of access to "transactional systems of these customers."

