Brazil's Bradesco reports 40% drop on profit on provisions

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA on Thursday reported a 40.1% drop in second-quarter profit on increased provisions for bad loans

The country's second-largest private lender reported a recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 3.873 billion reais ($749 million) versus 6.462 billion reais a year earlier and 10.3% below an estimate of 4.316 billion based on analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.1700 reais)

