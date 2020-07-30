US Markets

Brazil's Bradesco reports 40% drop on profit on provisions

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA on Thursday reported a 40.1% drop in second-quarter profit on increased provisions for bad loans

The country's second-largest private lender reported a recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 3.873 billion reais ($749 million) versus 6.462 billion reais a year earlier and 10.3% below an estimate of 4.316 billion based on analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.1700 reais)

