Brazil's Bradesco raises provisions to face COVID-19 crisis

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA on Thursday reported a 40.1% drop in second-quarter profit on increased multi-billion provisions for bad loans.

The country's second-largest private lender reported a recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 3.873 billion reais ($749 million) versus 6.462 billion reais a year earlier and 10.3% below an estimate of 4.316 billion based on analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The bank set aside 3.8 billion reais and 747 million reais in extraordinary provisions to face expected COVID 19-related loan and insurance losses, respectively.

In the first quarter, Bradesco provisioned 2.7 billion reais for potential loan defaults. nL1N2CI09A

Bradesco's move indicates that the bank foresees more losses stemming from the coronavirus crisis than initially expected by its management.

Total loan-loss provisions rose 155% from a year earlier, to 8.9 billion reais.

Fee income also came under pressure from lockdown measures, mainly on revenue coming from card payments, falling 7.9% from the same period a year earlier and from the first quarter.

Demand from large companies fueled a 0.9% rise in its loan book, despite a slide in consumer lending, boosting net interest income by 15.3%.

Bradesco showed it has been trying to tackle the crisis through cost-cutting, as operating expenses fell 2.5%. It shut 233 branches.

Return on equity, a common barometer of profitability, fell 8.7 percentage points from a year earlier to 11.9%, roughly in line with the first quarter.

($1 = 5.1700 reais)

