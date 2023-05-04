Brazil's Bradesco Q1 profit dips 37%, but beats forecasts

Adds more details on figures

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA reported on Thursday a 37.3% dive in its first-quarter net income compared to the year-ago period, but still landed above analysts' expectations.

Bradesco's recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 4.28 billion reais ($858.71 million), while analysts expected 3.6 billion reais.

The fall in net profit was mainly due to an increase in provisions for bad loans, which nearly doubled year on year to 9.517 billion reais at the end of March.

It comes as credit quality continued to deteriorate, with the banks' 90-day loan default ratio at 5.1% in the quarter, up compared to 3.2% a year ago and 4.3% in the previous quarter.

Despite higher borrowing costs, Bradesco grew its consolidated credit portfolio by 5.4% year on year to 879.28 billion reais, though it shrank by 1.4% from the end of December.

The lender attributed the quarter on quarter decline to "the current phase of the credit cycle, as well as the repositioning of our credit policy to less risky modalities."

On Wednesday, Brazil's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 13.75% for the sixth consecutive meeting and said it was "less likely" to resume hikes, but gave no concrete signal about when to expect rate cuts.

Net interest income (NII) from clients reached 16.65 billion reais, a 7.3% increase year-on-year.

Bradesco's return on average equity, a key metric for profitability, came in 10.6%, a significant improvement compared to 3.9% posted in the previous quarter, but still well below the 18% from the year agoperiod.

($1 = 4.9842 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Isabel Woodford)

