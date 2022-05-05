Brazil's Bradesco posts Q1 profit of $1.35 billion

Adds more details on earnings report

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA on Thursday reported first quarter net income in line with analysts' expectations.

The lender posted recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 6.8 billion reais ($1.35 billion), in line with a Refinitiv analyst consensus of 6.76 billion reais and up 4.7% from a year earlier.

Return on equity was at 18%, or 0.5 percentage point up from the previous quarter.

The lender said its consolidated loan book reached 834.5 billion reais in the first three months of the year, an 18% jump from the same quarter of 2021.

The loan book quality "remains at normal and profitable levels, maintaining good coverage ratios," said Bradesco.

($1 = 5.0288 reais)

Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Peter Frontini

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

