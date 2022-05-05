Brazil's Bradesco posts Q1 profit of $1.35 billion

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA on Thursday reported first quarter net income in line with analysts expectations.

The lender posted recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 6.8 billion reais ($1.35 billion), in line with a Refinitiv analyst consensus of 6.76 billion reais and up 4.7% from a year earlier.

($1 = 5.0288 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.