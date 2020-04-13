US Markets

Brazil's Bradesco mulls issuance of new bank subordinated debt

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazil's second largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA said it is likely to borrow money from the country's central bank using its credit portfolio as collateral this month, vice-president Cassiano Scarpelli said in a call on Monday.

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's second largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA said it is likely to borrow money from the country's central bank using its credit portfolio as collateral this month, vice-president Cassiano Scarpelli said in a call on Monday.

Earlier in April, the country's Monetary Council authorized the central bank to lend directly to banks using credit portfolios as collateral, in a move that would allow banks in Brazil to issue 650 billion reais in new loans.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular