US Markets
MA

Brazil's Bradesco mulling IPO of card network Elo

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazil's second largest lender, Banco Bradesco SA, said on Friday it is considering a potential initial public offering of the card network Elo Servicos SA, in which it has a stake.

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's second largest lender, Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, said on Friday it is considering a potential initial public offering of the card network Elo Servicos SA, in which it has a stake.

Besides Bradesco, state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA and Caixa Economica Federal are partners in Elo, which has as competitors Mastercard Inc MA.N and Visa Inc V.N.

Bradesco said no decision has been taken yet.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA V M

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular