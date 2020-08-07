Brazil's Bradesco mulling IPO of card network Elo

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's second largest lender, Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, said on Friday it is considering a potential initial public offering of the card network Elo Servicos SA, in which it has a stake.

Besides Bradesco, state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA and Caixa Economica Federal are partners in Elo, which has as competitors Mastercard Inc MA.N and Visa Inc V.N.

Bradesco said no decision has been taken yet.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.