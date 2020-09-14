Brazil's Bradesco launches digital wallet aimed at unbanked population
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's second largest private-sector lender, Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, has launched a subsidiary named BITZ to offer individuals digital payment accounts, according to a securities filing on Monday.
The bank said it is mainly aimed at people who do not have a bank account, offering a new digital checking account which will allow clients to store and transfer money, make payments and online purchases.
Brazilian payments processor Cielo SA CIEL3.SA> said in a separate securities filing it will provide BITZ with technology services.
Around one-third of Brazilians do not have a bank account, one of the highest ratios in the world.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))
