Brazil's Bradesco default ratio could peak at 4% by the end of 2022, says CEO

Aluisio Alves Reuters
SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The sharp increase in the default ratio of Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA was within expectations and could reach, at most, 4% by the end of the year, said the bank's chief executive, Octavio de Lazari Jr., on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Bradesco reported that its 90-day default ratio for the second-quarter reached 3.5%, one percentage point above the previous three months.

