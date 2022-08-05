Brazil's Bradesco default ratio could peak at 4% by the end of 2022, says CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The sharp increase in the default ratio of Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA was within expectations and could reach, at most, 4% by the end of the year, said the bank's chief executive, Octavio de Lazari Jr., on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Bradesco reported that its 90-day default ratio for the second-quarter reached 3.5%, one percentage point above the previous three months.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.