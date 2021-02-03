US Markets

Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimate on lower costs

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Banco Bradesco SA on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit estimates as the bank tightened its belt to help weather the coronavirus crisis.

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit estimates as the bank tightened its belt to help weather the coronavirus crisis.

Brazil's second largest private-sector lender posted net income of 6.801 billion reais, above the 5.546 billion reais consensus estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv, and up 2.3% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More