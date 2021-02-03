Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimate on lower costs

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit estimates as the bank tightened its belt to help weather the coronavirus crisis.

Brazil's second largest private-sector lender posted net income of 6.801 billion reais, above the 5.546 billion reais consensus estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv, and up 2.3% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

