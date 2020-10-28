Brazil's Bradesco beats estimates despite higher provisions

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA reported higher-than-expected third-quarter recurring net income on Wednesday, despite a spike in loan-loss provisions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil's second largest private-sector lender posted a net income of 5.031 billion reais, roughly 15% above analysts' consensus estimate according to Refinitiv, but down 23.1% from a year earlier.

