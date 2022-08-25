Brazil's Bradescard to enter Mexico retail banking through Ictineo acquisition

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA said on Thursday its subsidiary Bradescard has agreed to acquire Mexico's Ictineo Plataforma SA in a bid to offer digital accounts in Latin America's second-largest economy.

Bradesco said in a press release the deal will allow it to enter retail banking in the country, adding that it also plans to offer additional products in the future, including car loans and mortgages.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

