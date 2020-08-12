US Markets

Brazil's BR Properties to sell buildings to Vinci for $22 mln -filing

Brazil's BR Properties has reached an agreement with Vinci Offices fund to sell buildings in Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre and Brasilia for 120 million reais ($22 million), a securities filing showed on Wednesday.

BR Properties said the sale is pending on Vinci concluding a fund capital raising.

($1 = 5.4306 reais)

