Brazil's BR Properties to sell buildings to Vinci for $22 mln -filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's BR Properties BRPR3.SA has reached an agreement with Vinci Offices fund to sell buildings in Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre and Brasilia for 120 million reais ($22 million), a securities filing showed on Wednesday.

BR Properties said the sale is pending on Vinci concluding a fund capital raising.

($1 = 5.4306 reais)

