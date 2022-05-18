US Markets

Brazil's BR Properties sells real estate assets for $1.2 bln

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian commercial real estate firm BR Properties SA BRPR3.SA said on Wednesday it reached a deal to sell part of its real estate portfolio to Brookfield Group for around 5.92 billion reais ($1.19 billion).

($1 = 4.9871 reais)

