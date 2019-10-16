Brazil's BR Properties buys piece of Sao Paulo tower for $86 mln

US Markets

Brazilian real estate firm BR Properties SA has purchased half of an office tower in downtown Sao Paulo for 311 million reais ($75 million), its second significant acquisition in less than a week.

In a securities filing, the company said it was purchasing half of the tower located on Avenida Faria Lima, the city's main financial street, from Fundo de Investimento Imobiliario VBI FL 4440 FVBI11.SA.

On Monday, BR Properties paid $186 million for a nearby mixed use development.

($1 = 4.15 reais)

