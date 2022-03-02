US Markets

Brazil's BR Malls sells stake in mall for $60.2 mln

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian mall operator BR Malls BRML3.SA announced on Wednesday the sale of a 30% stake in Shopping Uberlandia for 307 million reais ($60.20 million) to its current partner.

The company will retain a 21% stake in the company, located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, and will continue to manage and commercialize the mall, it said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.0995 reais)

