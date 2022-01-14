Brazil's BR Malls rejects Aliansce Sonae merger bid

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's BR Malls BRML3.SA has rejected a non-binding offer from fellow mall operator Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA for a merger of equals, saying the bid was too low.

Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA announced its bid earlier on Friday, confirming a move expected since late December.

BR Malls shareholders would receive 50% of the new company plus a 1.35 billion reais ($244.18 million) cash payment, about 20% of BR Malls' market capitalization, according to a securities filing.

Aliansce said the merger of equals would generate "several growth opportunities" but the BR Malls board rejected the offer unanimously.

"The board understands that said proposal considerably underestimates BR Malls' fair economic value and that of its asset portfolio and, consequently, the unsolicited offer does not serve BR Malls' shareholders best interests," BR Malls said in a separate filing.

Aliansce Sonae has a market capitalization of 5.21 billion reais, compared with 6.85 billion reais for BR Malls, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Aliansce is backed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) fund and has European mall operator ECE and founder and chairman Renato Rique as major shareholders.

($1 = 5.5286 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

