US Markets

Brazil's BR Malls 'open for talks' on Aliansce Sonae deal -executive

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Published

Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls remains open for talks on a potential tie-up with rival Aliansce Sonae, but only if they reflect the company's "fair value," an executive said on Friday.

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls BRML3.SA remains open for talks on a potential tie-up with rival Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA, but only if they reflect the company's "fair value," an executive said on Friday.

BR Malls on Thursday rejected a second offer from Aliansce for a business combination, which was 10.9% higher than the first one. BR Malls' board was strongly against the proposed terms, the executive said in an earnings call.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular