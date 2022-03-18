Brazil's BR Malls 'open for talks' on Aliansce Sonae deal -executive

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls BRML3.SA remains open for talks on a potential tie-up with rival Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA, but only if they reflect the company's "fair value," an executive said on Friday.

BR Malls on Thursday rejected a second offer from Aliansce for a business combination, which was 10.9% higher than the first one. BR Malls' board was strongly against the proposed terms, the executive said in an earnings call.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

