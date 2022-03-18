Brazil's BR Malls open for talks after rejecting Aliansce Sonae deal

Adds context, quotes from BR Malls' CEO

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls BRML3.SA remains open for talks on a potential tie-up with rival Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA, but only if they reflect the company's "fair value," an executive said on Friday.

BR Malls' board on Thursday rejected a second offer from Aliansce for a business combination, which was 10.9% higher than the first one. The board was strongly against the proposed terms, the executive said in an earnings call.

Aliansce Sonae, which holds a 5.05% stake in BR Malls, is still expected to formally call a BR Malls shareholders' meeting for a voting on the matter. The bidder said earlier in the week that most shareholders have shown support for the transaction.

As talks drag on, BR Malls' Chief Executive Ruy Kameyama said he does not believe Aliansce will seek to be an activist shareholder in BR Malls, adding that such a move would be detrimental to corporate governance.

"If they move in this direction, we will take all possible measures to protect minority shareholders from this type of conflict of interest," Kameyama said in the call.

The CEO also said that BR Malls is not desperate to get a transaction done, but added there are nonpublic talks with other firms interested in a deal.

