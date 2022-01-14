US Markets

Brazil's BR Malls open for M&A talks after declining Aliansce bid - source

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil's BR Malls remains open to discussing a potential merger or takeover after rejecting an offer from fellow shopping mall operator Alianse Sonae earlier on Friday, a source close to the negotiations said.

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's BR Malls BRML3.SA remains open to discussing a potential merger or takeover after rejecting an offer from fellow shopping mall operator Alianse Sonae ALSO3.SA earlier on Friday, a source close to the negotiations said.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, BR Malls has previously held exploratory talks with other potential bidders.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular