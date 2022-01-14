Brazil's BR Malls open for M&A talks after declining Aliansce bid - source

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's BR Malls BRML3.SA remains open to discussing a potential merger or takeover after rejecting an offer from fellow shopping mall operator Alianse Sonae ALSO3.SA earlier on Friday, a source close to the negotiations said.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, BR Malls has previously held exploratory talks with other potential bidders.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

