US Markets

Brazil's BR Malls in talks to partially combine portfolio with Ancar -report

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls Participacoes SA resumed talks to partially combine its portfolio with Ancar after rejecting a merger offer from Aliansce Sonae earlier this year, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls Participacoes SA BRML3.SA resumed talks to partially combine its portfolio with Ancar after rejecting a merger offer from Aliansce Sonae earlier this year, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

BR Malls would absorb the five or six best malls in Ancar's portfolio in exchange for a stake in the company, the report said. Ancar, controlled by real estate investor Ivanhoe Cambridge, and BR Malls did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular