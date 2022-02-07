Brazil's BR Malls in talks to partially combine portfolio with Ancar -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls Participacoes SA BRML3.SA resumed talks to partially combine its portfolio with Ancar after rejecting a merger offer from Aliansce Sonae earlier this year, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

BR Malls would absorb the five or six best malls in Ancar's portfolio in exchange for a stake in the company, the report said. Ancar, controlled by real estate investor Ivanhoe Cambridge, and BR Malls did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

