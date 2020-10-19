Brazil's BR Mall mulling merger with Ancar - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participacoes SA BRML3.SA is considering combining its mall portfolio with rival Ancar Ivanhoe Shopping Centers, according to a securities filing on Monday.

BR Malls, which operates 31 malls, said talks are still at a preliminary stage. Ancar has roughly 25 malls.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

