Brazil's BR Distribuidora reports $543 mln Q4 net profit, shares jump

BRASILIA, March 10 (Reuters) - BR Distribuidora , posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 3.15 billion reais ($543 million) accounting for almost all its annual profit, Brazil's largest gas station chain said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.

That was up from just 96 million reais a year earlier, the company said.

Common shares in the company jumped as much as 5% in early trading on Wednesday to 20.43 reais as the biggest gainers on the Sao Paulo Bovespa index , which was up around 0.25%.

Its annual net profit jumped 77% to 3.91 billion reais, it said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 22% to 3.13 billion reais, the filing said.

