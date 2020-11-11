US Markets

Brazil's BR Distribuidora Q3 net profit falls 75% as pandemic hits sales

Jamie McGeever Reuters
BR Distribuidora, Brazil's largest fuel distributor, reported a net profit of 335 million reais ($62 mln) in the third quarter, down 74.9% from the same period a year ago, with sales hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1.8% to 834 million reais, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Sales volumes fell 9.8% in the third quarter from the same period last year to 9.5 billion liters, but were up 20.8% from the second quarter, the company said.

Net revenue was 21.1 billion reais, down 13.2% on the year, it said.

($1 = 5.39 reais)

