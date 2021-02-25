Brazil's BR Distribuidora and retailer Lojas Americanas form joint venture

Adds details

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest gas station chain, BR Distribuidora BRDT3.SA, has signed a binding agreement with retailer Lojas Americanas SA LAME4.SA for an association at convenience stores, the companies said in filings on Thursday.

The partnership will explore the small retail store business, inside and outside the 1,200 gas stations owned by Petroleo Distribuidora SA, as the fuel distributor is formally known, the companies said.

Lojas Americanas will pay 305 million reais ($56.19 million) to form a joint venture through the "Local" and "BR Mania" store chains.

A new company will be created, with 50% interest by BR Distribuidora and Americanas, according to the statements. The new company will have its own independent management structure and corporate governance.

For this new company, an enterprise value of up to

995 million reais was considered, including the contribution of the BR Mania franchise chain and the "Local" stores. Americanas will invest around 252 million reais in the new company and pay BR up to 53 million, in installments, based on goals performance, totaling 305 million reais, the fuel company said. ($1 = 5.4284 reais)

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Jan Harvey, Alexandra Hudson)

