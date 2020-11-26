US Markets

Brazil's BR Distribuidora acquires 70% of energy company Targus -filing

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA BRDT3.SA has acquired a 70% stake in energy company Targus for 62.1 million reais ($11.66 million), according to a securities filing on Thursday.

($1 = 5.3237 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by David Goodman )

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

