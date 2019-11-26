Brazil's Bolsonaro would like to see dollar fall

BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he would like to see the dollar fall, but also said he agrees with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, whose relaxed stance on the exchange rate has helped push the dollar to a record high against the real.

Responding to journalists' questions as the dollar surged to a record high of 4.2660 reais BRBY on Tuesday, Bolsonaro also said he would also like to see the central bank cut interest rates further.

