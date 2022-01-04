US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro will not need to undergo surgery on gut blockage -report

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need to undergo surgery after being hospitalized due to an intestine obstruction, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday, saying he is responding well to treatment.

According to Folha, Bolsonaro's doctor Antonio Macedo has decided to maintain a treatment based on antibiotics and a nasogastric tube. Macedo was vacationing in the Bahamas and arrived in Brazil on Tuesday.

The latest medical team note on the Brazilian president, released late on Monday, said he was improving and did not present signs of fever or abdominal pain, but added that an operation was yet to be ruled out.

