Brazil's Bolsonaro, who met Trump, tests negative for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump just days ago, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on Friday.

RIO DE JANEIRO/WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump just days ago, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on Friday.

The news comes after some media reported that a first test had been positive.

Bolsonaro had been tested after his communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, was diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday following a trip to Florida where both met Trump.

"He tested negative full stop," Bolsonaro's son Eduardo told Fox News.

Fox News had previously reported that an initial test had come back positive. Eduardo did not directly answer a question from Fox News as to whether that was the case.

(Reporting by Débora Moreira in Rio de Janeiro, Gabriela Mello in Sao Paulo and Lisa Lambert in Washington, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)

Most Popular