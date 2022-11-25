Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes biodiesel decision

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday vetoed a National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) decision that would allow biodiesel produced by "any technological route of production" to be included in biodiesel that is blended into diesel fuel.

The decision last week would have allowed Petrobras' PETR4.SA R5 diesel, a fuel co-processed with vegetable oil in a 95%-5% ratio, to be used in diesel fuel.

The decision sparked protests in the biodiesel sector, which appealed to President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's transition team and to the Parliamentary Mixed Front for Biodiesel, asking for the annulment of the CNPE's decision.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, has confirmed another CNPE decision that would make it mandatory for biodiesel to be 10% of diesel blends in the first quarter of 2023.

