News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro undergoes abdominal tests, will not need surgery

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

February 28, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

Written by Peter Frontini and Eduardo Simoes for Reuters ->

Recasts with new information, adds context

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized for tests on Wednesday and doctors decided he will not need to undergo another gut surgery at the moment, his spokesperson Fabio Wajngarten said.

Bolsonaro's doctors "found that his clinical conditions are stable and there is no need for an intervention at this time," a medical note posted by Wajngarten on social media platform X showed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo so doctors could assess whether he needed surgery to correct an abdominal hernia.

Bolsonaro has had multiple operations in the past few years, some directly linked to when he was stabbed in the gut while campaigning for the presidency in September 2018.

Doctors will reassess his health in three months, Wajngarten said.

On Sunday, the far-right former president attended a crowded demonstration of his supporters in Sao Paulo in a show of political strength amid investigations into an alleged coup attempt.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Eduardo Simoes; editing by Gabriel Araujo and Jonathan Oatis)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.