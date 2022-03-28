US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro to replace Petrobras CEO, reports newsmagazine Veja

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to replace the chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, and the decision will be announced within hours, newsmagazine Veja magazine reported on Monday.

March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to replace the chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, Joaquim Silva e Luna, and the decision will be announced within hours, newsmagazine Veja magazine reported on Monday.

Luna has come under fire from Bolsonaro due to surging domestic fuel prices, which have pushed up inflation and created political headaches for the government ahead of October elections.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Brad Haynes)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular