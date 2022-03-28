Brazil's Bolsonaro to replace Petrobras CEO, reports newsmagazine Veja

March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to replace the chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, Joaquim Silva e Luna, and the decision will be announced within hours, newsmagazine Veja magazine reported on Monday.

Luna has come under fire from Bolsonaro due to surging domestic fuel prices, which have pushed up inflation and created political headaches for the government ahead of October elections.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Brad Haynes)

